Student loan debt is out of control and comedian Michael Torpey has the foolish idea he can do something about it. Paid Off with Michael Torpey gives three lucky college grads – saddled with student debt – the chance to test the depth of their degrees in a fun, fast-paced trivia game show. In the end, one lucky winner will get the chance to have their student debt wiped out.

Catch the series premiere on TruTV tonight at 10/9c.

Learn more about the show here!