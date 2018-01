This past Saturday, we set up camp in front of 5 Lifeway Christian Bookstores across DFW with 200 Bibles each, with one purpose – to give them all away. To give them to folks who had never had one before, to folks who knew exactly who they needed to give one to, and to folks who just wanted to keep a few in their car just in case they ever met somebody who needed to be blessed with the Word.

We met so many wonderful people, made new friends, and got to give away the best gift. Check out this video to see some memories from the day!