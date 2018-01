🚨🚧 Wow! Update…my dad, PapaJoe, just texted me to tell me, "Um Lo, I think it’s Paul who wrote Galatians, not John." 🚨🚧

Whoops 😬 back to the memory cards…

Roll Call! How did week one go with our challenge to memorize Galatians? I got through it…barely πŸ™‚ But none of the time is wasted!!

There is still time to join the crew stepping up to the challenge to memorize in 6 months! Join with us today Memorize Galatians with Lauree!

Lauree "LO" Austin

Week 1 Check-in βœ”οΈ

Galatians 1:1-10

we haven’t really talked about how you want to be kept accountable and what check-in’s can look like…do you want to make a videoπŸ“½οΈ of yourself and post it? Or do you want to just measureπŸ“ your own progress? This is OUR group and we can establish the best methods for us. So write your ideas ⬇️ for how we can do check ins to keep us all motivated and feeling like we are part of the group! … See MoreSee Less