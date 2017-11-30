LISTEN NOW: Our Vices Are Nothing But A Loan Shark November 30, 2017 By Taylor Standridge on November 30, 2017 Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith Jeff spoke this morning about the perspective that he heard recently from John Mayer and his personal struggle with alcohol. Come to find out, alcohol can very much be considered a loan shark in the way it plays our emotions. Jeff Loan Mornings Nothing Our Rebecca Sharks Vices Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email