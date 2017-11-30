LISTEN NOW: Our Vices Are Nothing But A Loan Shark

  • Follow KCBI
November 30, 2017
Jeff spoke this morning about the perspective that he heard recently from John Mayer and his personal struggle with alcohol. Come to find out, alcohol can very much be considered a loan shark in the way it plays our emotions.

