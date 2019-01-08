LISTEN NOW: We All Desire Success, But What Is Success?

It’s worth remembering every now and then that “success” is the world’s measuring stick, not God’s. Sometimes “success” in God’s eyes looks like a job with less money but more time with family; a “C” on a paper, giving someone else the last word, foregoing a networking event to sit with a friend in need, or sitting in silence instead of being all things to all people. The invitation of Christ is the invitation to cease striving, rest in His provision, and know that He is sovereign.

