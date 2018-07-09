Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: We Are A Lot Like The Thailand Soccer Team

If you’ve been keeping up with the news, you’re aware of the terrible situation going on with a youth soccer team from Thailand being stuck in a cave with a limited amount of time. We, of course, are grateful that a number of these players have been rescued and are currently in the process of getting rescued but one thing that is unique about this situation is that it paints a great picture of our relationship with Jesus.

Let’s continue to pray for this situation in Thailand that these boys would come out of the cave safely and that the people rescuing them do so as well.

