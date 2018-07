The amount of time we spend in prayer is directly correlated to our peace. I’ve found prayer is less about going to God with a list and more about spending time in His Presence. He already knows what you need and it delights Him to give you 1) what you need, 2) every spiritual blessing in Christ, and 3) the power to do more than you could imagine. If this is what awaits, let’s not leave anything on the table. My prayer today is this: God, let the fullness of You drive out the us-ness of us.