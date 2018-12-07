LISTEN NOW: Welcome To Jeff’s Happy Little Doghouse

fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

So Jeff has a personal dilemma in which he needs your help. He is supposed to see both his family and his wife’s family in Florida for Christmas but his friend with pancreatic cancer just told him that he has an extra ticket to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity but it may land Jeff in the doghouse!

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Jay AllenMornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

