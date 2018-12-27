LISTEN NOW: What Is Our Morning Show Really About?

We’ve always been very intentional when it comes to what our morning show is about because we always want it to be a welcoming environment where people of all walks of life can come and realize their brokenness together but equally celebrate in God’s grace for us as well! Thank you for allowing us to wake up with you every single morning and we hope that 2019 will be a year of growth and encouragement for you!

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!