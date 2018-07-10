Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

LISTEN NOW: What Joy Looks Like In The Midst Of Hopelessness

The thing I love about this verse is actually the verse that precedes it. The prophet Habakkuk has just finished describing the apparent hopelessness of Judah’s (Southern Kingdom of Israel) situation – no buds on the fig tree, no grapes on the vine, no crops in the field, and no livestock on the farms. No hope and no future. And the very next line out of his mouth is, “Yet I will rejoice in the Lord; I will be joyful in God my Savior.” Habakkuk teaches us that we can have everything, but without (Christ) our Savior, have nothing. Conversely, we can have nothing times nothing, but with Christ, have every reason to rejoice!

Image may contain: text, nature and outdoor

