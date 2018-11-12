LISTEN NOW: What’s Your Default Setting?

When anxiety, grief, or fear overwhelm us, we tend to manage it with distractions. Netflix marathons, food, wine; exercise, nights on the town, even a good book. But Jesus often withdrew to lonely places and prayed. You see, only the Source of peace can give us peace. True and lasting comfort comes only from the God of all comfort (2 Cor. 1:3). Truly, the only One who can heal your broken heart is the One who created it. I love Netflix, good food, good friends, and good books. But we find hope, healing, peace, and lasting comfort in quiet places and sacred spaces with our Heavenly Father.