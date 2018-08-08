LISTEN NOW: Why You Need To Read The Old Testament

It is a misconception to think that God gave Israel the Law so they could be saved. They were already saved. He had already parted the Sea and led them to the mountain. He didn’t give them the Law so He could save them; He gave them the Law because He DID save them. The Law was their light, their path to life, the way to deep and intimate fellowship with their Creator, and the only way to pure joy.

After spending three months in the prophets, I’m struck by God’s tenderness toward His law-breaking children. He pursued them to the very end. And while He disciplined them, He never disowned them. They never lost their delivered status. They were still His. And so it is with Christ. If you believe Christ lived for you, died for you, and rose again, you can no sooner lose your salvation than the Israelites could go back in time to Egypt. And we follow Him; not so He will save us, but because He DID save us. Because He is light, the path to eternal life, the only way to deep and intimate fellowship with our Creator, and the only way to pure joy.