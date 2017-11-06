LISTEN NOW: His Word Is Still True! November 6, 2017 By Taylor Standridge on November 6, 2017 Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith Despite the tragic events occurring yesterday morning at FBC Sutherland Springs, there is one thing we can always cling to, God’s Word has been and always will be true! He is sovereign and is still in the business of speaking order into chaos. His Jeff Mornings Rebecca Still True Word Share. Twitter Facebook Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email