LISTEN NOW: His Word Is Still True!

November 6, 2017
By on Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca, On Air, Your Life, Your Faith

Despite the tragic events occurring yesterday morning at FBC Sutherland Springs, there is one thing we can always cling to, God’s Word has been and always will be true! He is sovereign and is still in the business of speaking order into chaos.

