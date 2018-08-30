LISTEN NOW: You Can Do Hard Things

Yesterday Rebecca was asked to share with a room full of new seminary students at Dallas Seminary. She needed to hear what she told them, and maybe you do, too.

“Expect to feel overwhelmed. Expect to feel stressed out. Expect to look around and think you’re where you are by some terrible mistake. Don’t let those feelings surprise you. But then remind yourself of this: You can do hard things. You can learn something new. You can navigate this trial. You can pass this test. You can take the high road. You can turn the other cheek. You can refuse to be offended. You can do hard things because you’ve been doing hard things all your life. You can do hard things, and you can rest in the knowledge that you never face them alone. Press into the Lord. Press into His word. Press into your people.

You can do hard things.”