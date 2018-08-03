LISTEN/READ NOW: Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week – Dashlane

We’ve all been there. We are online and we have to go through the tedious process of logging in to a website or store account, but there is just one problem. You can’t seem to remember your password! Well, that’s where Dashlane comes into the picture! With this app of the week, you’ll never forget another password again!

Forgotten passwords. Hacked accounts. Filling out yet another online form. From minor irritations to serious financial risks, digital life can be complicated. The average person owns dozens of accounts across multiple devices, which means lots of logins to remember—and lots of unsecured territory. That’s why we created Dashlane—for you. One of the three billion people who work and play online each day. We’re here to improve productivity and security for all the citizens of the web.

Of course, there are a few paid versions of Dashlane that you can subscribe to but there is a free version that allows you to store up to 50 passwords! Not to mention that it allows you to keep online receipts, payment info, form info, and whatever else you might like it to remember! Also, a cool feature that is included is that it has the ability to constantly monitor the safety of your passwords and let you know if one of your accounts is susceptible to being hacked or compromised.

Listen to the conversation we had about Dashlane on the morning show:

If you’re interested in hearing about the app that Lauree mentioned, you can listen below!

Dashlane not only is a great app for your phone, it integrates beautifully with any computer so that you can transition to any device with all your passwords seamlessly.

To learn more about how you can start using Dashlane, click here!