LISTEN/READ NOW: Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week – Mint

Finally, there’s one place to manage all your finances with ease. Mint is the free money manager and financial tracker app from the makers of TurboTax® that does it all. We bring together your bank accounts, credit cards, bills, and investments so you know where you stand. See what you’re spending, where you can save money, and track your bills in Mint like never before. You can even keep track of your credit score to help you be smart about it, no credit card required.

See Everything In One Place

Get a more complete picture of your financial life. We bring together everything from account balances and spending to your free credit score, net worth and more.

Manage Bills & Money Together

Track bills right alongside your account balances. You’ll know what’s due, when it’s due, and the money you have to put toward your balances.

Save Time & Money

With one place to keep track of your finances, there’s no need to log into multiple sites. Plus, we’ll give you savings tips to help with budgeting and debt.

Budget Better

Effortlessly create budgets you can stick to. To help you save smarter from day one, we even make a few for you based on your spending.

Be Smart About Your Credit Score

Get your free credit score, no credit card required. You’ll learn how it’s calculated and get tips.*

Say Goodbye To Late Fees

Get bill pay reminders so you pay bills on time and avoid missed payments and credit card fees.

Stay Secure

We’re serious about security and use measures like multi-factor authentication, designed to help you protect access to your account. Plus, Mint comes from the people who make TurboTax®, trusted by millions with sensitive data, and we participate in security scanning with VeriSign.

Syncs With The Mint Web App

Mint’s great on the go, but you can also use the desktop version at Mint.com. Sync your bank accounts, credit cards, budgeting, spending and more across your devices. You can even export spreadsheets from the web, and more.

From budgets and bills to free credit score and more, you’ll discover the effortless way to stay on top of it all.

Do you want to know the best part about Mint? It’s completely FREE! To get more information or to download Mint to start budgeting today, click here!

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, or Soundcloud! Just search: “Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca”! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!