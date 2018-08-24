LISTEN/READ NOW: Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week – Moodnotes

Have you ever wished you had someone to encourage you or listen to you when you want to share? Now you do with this cool app, Moodnotes! Capture your feelings, improve your thinking habits.

The World Health Organization (WHO) projects that, by 2030, depression is going to be the number one cause of global disability.

In August 2015, we launched the first version of Moodnotes – a CBT-based journaling app we created together with Thriveport, the LA-based company responsible for the popular MoodKit app. Our collective aim was to help improve mental wellbeing by using CBT techniques adapted for mobile usage.

Of all the sectors we operate in, digital health represents arguably the biggest opportunity to make a large and lasting positive impact. The goal for Moodnotes is to provide people with accessible, engaging, and evidence-informed tools to increase self-awareness, improve mood, and enhance wellbeing.

Capture your mood and improve your thinking habits through an innovative approach to journaling! Moodnotes empowers you to track your mood over time, avoid common thinking traps, and develop perspectives associated with increased happiness and well-being.

ustwo studio (creators of Monument Valley) and Thriveport’s clinical psychologist founders (creators of MoodKit) have partnered to bring you Moodnotes! This one-of-a-kind app is grounded in the scientifically-supported content of cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) and positive psychology. Includes Apple Watch app and iCloud sync/backup.

Moodnotes helps you to:

● Track your mood and identify what influences it

● Develop healthier thinking habits

● Learn about “traps” in your thinking and how to avoid them

● Bring new, helpful perspectives to situations

● Increase your self-awareness

● Reduce your distress and enhance your sense of well-being

Product Goals:

Our intention was to design an experience that addressed both positive and negative moments, and not just another ‘happy app’. Our goals for the product were simple:

Help people to become more aware of their moods

Help people identify which thinking traps they are falling into

Facilitate an experience which helps people develop more positive thinking habits

If you’d like to hear our conversation that we had about Moodnotes, you can listen below!

If you’d like to learn more about Moodnotes and how you can get it downloaded on your phone, click here!