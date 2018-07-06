LISTEN/READ NOW: Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week – Nextdoor

It’s Summer time and it’s about time that we all took a step in the direction of getting to know our neighbors. After all, the Bible does say, “‘Love your neighbor as yourself.” Nextdoor is the private social network for you, your neighbors and your community. It’s the easiest way for you and your neighbors to talk online and make all of your lives better in the real world. And it’s free.

Thousands of neighborhoods are already using Nextdoor to build happier, safer places to call home. Nextdoor is the best way to stay informed about what’s going on in your neighborhood—whether it’s finding a last-minute babysitter, planning a local event, or sharing safety tips. There are so many ways our neighbors can help us, we just need an easier way to connect with them.

Listen to the conversation we had on the Morning Show about Nextdoor:

People are using Nextdoor to:

Quickly get the word out about a break-in

Organize a Neighborhood Watch Group

Track down a trustworthy babysitter

Find out who does the best paint job in town

Ask for help keeping an eye out for a lost dog

Find a new home for an outgrown bike

Finally, call that nice man down the street by his first name

Nextdoor’s mission is to provide a trusted platform where neighbors work together to build stronger, safer, happier communities, all over the world.

Our Mission:

We created this company because we believe that the neighborhood is one of the most important and useful communities in a person’s life. We hope that neighbors everywhere will use the Nextdoor platform to build stronger and safer neighborhoods around the world.

Based in San Francisco, California, Nextdoor was founded in 2010 and is funded by Benchmark Capital, Greylock Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Tiger Global Management, and Shasta Ventures as well as other investors and Silicon Valley angels.

Core Values:

Invest in community

Put our members first

Be a good neighbor

Communicate openly

Act like an owner

Our Manifesto

We are for neighbors

For neighborhood barbecues. For multi-family garage sales. For trick-or-treating

We’re for slowing down, children at play.

We’re for sharing a common hedge and an awesome babysitter.

We’re for neighborhood watch. Emergency response. And for just keeping an eye

out for a lost cat.

We believe waving hello to the new neighbor says, “Welcome” better than any doormat.

We believe technology is a powerful tool for making neighborhoods stronger, safer places

to call home.

We’re all about online chats that lead to more clothesline chats.

We believe fences are sometimes necessary, but online privacy is always necessary.

We believe strong neighborhoods not only improve our property value, they improve

each one of our lives.

We believe that amazing things can happen by just talking with the people next door.

We are Nextdoor. We are simply you and your neighbors, together.

Privacy/Safety

Fences are sometimes necessary. But online privacy is always necessary. Nextdoor makes it safe to share online the kinds of things you’d be okay sharing with your neighbors in person.

Here’s how:

Every neighbor has to verify their address.

Every neighbor signs in with their real name. Just like in person.

Your website is protected by password and encrypted by HTTPS.

We never share your info with advertisers.

To learn more about privacy, visit Frequently Asked Questions about privacy, or read our complete Privacy Policy.

If you’d like to learn more or find out how you can join Nextdoor, click here!