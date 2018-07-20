LISTEN/READ NOW: Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week – Tile

We all lose stuff time and time again and some people more than others. Well, that is no longer the case if you download Tile on your phone! Tile is the world’s largest lost and found community.

Every app updates the location of each Tile device it detects. With more than 10 million Tiles sold and over 3 million items located every day, our network is the largest, fastest and most powerful lost and found community in the world. However, even though this is our app of the week, it will require you to actually purchase physical tiles for it to integrate with the app.

Tile is the result of one man’s quest to help his wife find the (many, many) things she lost. As it turns out, she wasn’t alone.

Now 5 years and 15 million Tiles later, Tile is creating a world where everyone can find everything that matters. When you’ve lost something, getting it back safe and sound can feel impossible. But thanks to Tile, there’s a community of people out there helping that thing you love find its way back home.

We believe that loss should be a thing of the past and that lending a helping hand should be effortless. We’re not here to simply connect people to things. We’re here to connect people to people because things don’t change the world. People do.

Together we find.

Tile and its community are building a world where everyone can find everything that matters, like a lost panda.

Tile is giving everything the power of smart location. Our devices, network and mobile app work together to help people locate their things.

Here’s how it works:

