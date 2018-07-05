Mid-Days with Lauree

LISTEN/WATCH NOW: LoLo On The GoGo | Axe Throwing

By July 5, 2018 No Comments

Are you in a putt-putt rut? Try something new for your next outing with friends, family, community group or – trust me on this – a first date.

Axe-throwing factories have been popping up all over the DFW area and I just knew that I had to try one out. It took a while to get the hang of it… you’re gonna miss that target a LOT… but when that axe finally hits that bullseye, it’s a celebration. Overall, I highly recommend getting a group together and throwing some axes – it’s a Certified GoGo!

I even had the chance to talk all about the experience on Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca so it check it out:

You May Also Like

Celebrate with Lauree | Surviving A Bull Mid-Days with LaureeVideos

VIDEO: Celebrate with Lauree | Surviving A Bull

Lauree
LaureeJuly 3, 2018
Mid-Days with Lauree

VIDEO: Celebrate With Lauree | My Husband’s Affair

Lauree
LaureeJune 30, 2018
Celebrate with Lauree - My Suicide Attempt Failed Mid-Days with LaureeVideos

VIDEO: Celebrate with Lauree | My Suicide Attempt Failed

Lauree
LaureeJune 28, 2018
X