LISTEN/WATCH NOW: LoLo On The GoGo | Axe Throwing

Are you in a putt-putt rut? Try something new for your next outing with friends, family, community group or – trust me on this – a first date.

Axe-throwing factories have been popping up all over the DFW area and I just knew that I had to try one out. It took a while to get the hang of it… you’re gonna miss that target a LOT… but when that axe finally hits that bullseye, it’s a celebration. Overall, I highly recommend getting a group together and throwing some axes – it’s a Certified GoGo!

I even had the chance to talk all about the experience on Mornings with Jeff & Rebecca so it check it out: