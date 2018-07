“Have you been to the Stockyards yet?” Was the only question that you hear as soon as you move to DFW. So I finally made the day to go and see the Fort Worth Stockyards Cow Parade also known as the Cattle Drive.

Who should I blame for me thinking that there was going to be a parade with a rodeo princess 👸🏼 throwing me candy?

Listen to the conversation that I had with Jeff & Rebecca this morning about this fun experience: