KCBI is such a blessing to me here in Tasmania. We still have a home in Sachse but have been living in Tasmania for 9 years. I listen to KCBI every day at my desk, the music and teaching channel because we do not have anything like it here in Australia. Hearing about all the Dallas-area activities does make me homesick though. 🙂 I have signed up to be a $30/month partner. God bless everyone there for you are a blessing to everyone who listens.