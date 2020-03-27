Live From The Living Room With Rebecca Carrell: Week 1

Did you get a chance to listen to Rebecca’s first edition of ‘LIVE From The Living Room With Rebecca Carrell‘? The good news is you can watch the whole Bible study lesson titled, ‘People of the There & Then‘ below! Enjoy!

Live from the Living Room with Rebecca Carrell! Posted by 90.9 KCBI FM on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Unfortunately, we had some technical difficulties and so the live video had to be restarted so here is the second part of the lesson below!

Sorry!!! Posted by 90.9 KCBI FM on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Don’t miss out on next week’s lesson as Rebecca will once again be broadcasting LIVE via KCBI’s Facebook page at 7 pm CST on Thursday, April 2nd! Don’t miss out!