LIVE with Lauree! | 90.9 KCBI FM

By April 14, 2020 No Comments

SETTLE THE SCORE today with Lauree “LO” Austin & Producer Josh!

QUESTION: Should PE be required for all students 1-12 while they are doing school from home?

Posted by 90.9 KCBI FM on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

