Live With Lauree: Having Fun While Flattening The Curve!

By March 26, 2020 No Comments

Enjoy today’s episode of LIVE with LAUREE! With Tony Evans and Jordan Feliz! Come be encouraged and have fun while we are all trying to #flattenthecurve

2:07 Jordan and Lauree do a Hat Battle (don’t worry it’s a new thing!)

25:26 Dr. Tony Evans shares a word of encouragement for you if you are struggling with worry!

Posted by Lauree "LO" Austin on Thursday, March 26, 2020

X