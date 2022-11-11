Living Free From Your Past

You can’t drive life’s road without sometimes hitting bumps like regrets, disappointments, and tragedies. When you do, it’s easy to get stuck there, gazing back into your rearview mirror at the past.

But God wants you to move on toward the future He has planned for you. It’s a future filled with hope – but to get there, you’ve got to turn your focus forward and look through the windshield at the road ahead.

Dr. Tony Evans said it best when he said:

“It’s hard to see your future when you are staring at your past.”

Unbelief looks at the past and says, “See, it can’t be done.” But faith looks at the future and says, “according to the promises of God, it is done!” Faith steps out, knowing that the victory has already been won. If you’ll take God at His Word, you can live life free from the chains of your past with confidence towards the future.