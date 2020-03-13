Afternoons with Lauree

LoLo You Should Know Know| Texas Sports

By March 13, 2020 No Comments

Lauree isn’t originally from Texas…” but she got here as fast as she could!”

But there have been some comments lately that insist Lauree “LoLo” should know certain things about Texas by now. So Producer Josh is putting Lauree through the paces to see if she can call herself a true Texan by now!

Today’s Topic: Texas Sports!

Guess along and see how you do

Texas Sports | LoLo You Should Know-Know | 90.9 KCBI

To live in Dallas-Fort Worth is to love sports (pretty much!). Afternoons with Lauree "LoLo" is being tested on her knowledge of some of the favorite pastimes of all of us here in the metroplex = football (and other sports!) Follow along and see how well you Know DFW sports! #AfternoonswithLauree #LoLoYouShouldKnowKnow #DallasTexas #CoronaComedyRelief #CoronaVirus

Posted by 90.9 KCBI FM on Friday, March 13, 2020

 

You May Also Like

Afternoons with LaureePodcasts

Settle The Score: How To Handle The Toilet Paper Shortage

Lauree
LaureeMarch 12, 2020
Afternoons with LaureeLoLo You Should Know Know

LoLo You Should Know Know | Texas Towns

Lauree
LaureeMarch 6, 2020
Afternoons with LaureeCelebrate with Lauree

Celebrating 1 Year of Sobriety | Afternoons with Lauree

Lauree
LaureeMarch 5, 2020
X