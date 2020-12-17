LoLo’s List: Best Games To Gift For Christmas!

These games made LoLo’s List of the best games to give for a Christmas gift!

–Utter Nonsense! If you hear about this game the next day, you know you’ve missed out on a night of laughs with your friends!

–Ubongo. If you love Tetris, you’ll love Ubongo!

– Ticket To Ride. It’s a little bit strategy, a little bit of vacation, and a whole lot of fun!

Giving a game to a family or a couple means that there is going to be a time down the road that everyone is able to gather together having fun and making memories. Merry Christmas!