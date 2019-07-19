LoLoOnTheGoGo | LoLo’s Service Squad

GOOD DEED COUNT: 5

Serving our community is part of KCBI’s DNA. We do our best to be the hands and feet of Jesus in our community, and that’s why we have several service days on the calendar this summer where you can volunteer with us. But what if we can’t make it to those service days? And what about all the other days of the summer??

So I had a crazy idea… lets join together to do 90.9 good deeds by the end of the summer! They don’t have to be whoppers – just take a few minutes to do something to bless somebody else. Write a sweet note, pick up a few pieces of trash, buy a stranger’s lunch or coffee… and send us a picture by hashtagging #LosServiceSquad. When you share your good deed you might inspire the next person here in DFW to get out there and show some love. Together, we can add a little joy to our community!

