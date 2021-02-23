Are You In The Job Hunt? This Is The Best Day Of The Week To Apply

Looking for ways to improve your odds of getting hired? Data shows that a certain day of the week may be your best shot at scoring your next employer.

Research shows that Tuesdays are actually the best day to apply for a job! Tuesday is not only the best day out of the week for job seekers to apply for a job, but it’s also the day most people are hired.

A study by hiring platform SmartRecruiters looked at more than 270,000 job postings and found that Tuesday is the most popular day for companies to post jobs and although nearly 58 percent of jobs are posted from Monday through Wednesday, Tuesday is where most of the action happens. To increase your odds of getting that first interview, apply to a job within the first week that it’s posted. According to data, 11 a.m. is the most popular time for companies to post new job listings during the week, while the majority of candidates apply for jobs around 2 p.m.

Now get out there and apply away!