Looking To Sell Your Home? Consider Adding A “Zoom Room”

Forget the redecorated kitchen or the new patio, if you want to sell your home fast, you need to add a “Zoom Room!”

Studies show that in the last year, people found that if they were able to put down a home office in their listing, then they’d move to the top of searches. Really, what the study shows is people are looking for a designated space to find privacy for conference calls and online schooling, which is no surprise in our new normal!

Bottom Line: out with Man Cave, in with the Zoom Room and you’ve got yourself a deal!