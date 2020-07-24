Lord, Give Me Patience. I Want It Now!

Jeremiah 29:11, I’m told, was the most searched and claimed verse in online Bibles last year. It says “I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. Plans for your well-being, not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.”

It’s a beautiful verse. It has some context, though. It was said to a whole nation, Israel. And before that was said, God told the Israelites to settle down and plant gardens and have children and increase in number and seek the peace and prosperity of the city in which they were in. And… you’re gonna be doing that for 70 years before I make Jeremiah 29:11 come true.

So, does that mean God somehow isn’t faithful to keep his promises? No. But sometimes we think when he makes a promise, it means we’re gonna cash it in RIGHT NOW. But it’s always in HIS time. We know God has good plans for us and that he loves us, but it doesn’t mean life is always going to be easy. We hang on through that to the promise. Even throughout the unexpected turns.