So Prom 2020 is cancelled…thanks for nothing 🦠Corona! 👎🏼

In honor of all the #Classof2020 Seniors 🎓I thought I could share my true life #PROMFAIL story that will hopefully make you really happy to narrowly avoid making a mistake like my Amazon Armpit at your own prom.

Although chances are you wouldn’t have made the same mistake as me, since black boas are no longer in fashion. But if my story makes you cringe and smile, I’ll count it all worth it! 💕Lauree Lo Austin

#CoronaSucks #CoronaCancelled #Covid19 #PromDisasters