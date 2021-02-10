Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Lose Friends & Annoy People With This One Word

When you’re expressing something you’re feeling, how you say it and the words you choose matter. According to experts, there’s one frequently used word that can make others think you’re being selfish, causing a conversation to go wrong in the process, and that word is “actually”.

Often times, the word “actually” can sound critical. Experts say that it carries a tone of ego and hubris. It can make you sound like a know-it-all or someone who is unwilling to compromise. Using the word “actually” to emphasize a fact or correct someone who misspoke can be off-putting.

