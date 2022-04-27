Praise Wall

Loss of a Spouse

By April 27, 2022 No Comments

I have to start by giving glory to God. I lost my husband whom I was married to for 21 years on 05/12 2021 to suicide. I will Never understand it and I was blindsided by it, but I don’t have to understand it I have to trust God and believe HE knows what is best for me. I also have to thank my mom for teaching us the word of God at a young age. I don’t know where I go from here but God does and that is all that matters. I must and do trust my Lord and savior to guide my family and I the rest of the way. I cannot imagine where I would be if I was not taught about Jesus. So all glory to the Father,Son and the Holy Spirit. KCBI is on in my house 24/7 never does it go off and I have been a listener for over 30 years..Keep on keeping on with sharing the good news of the best book (Bible)in the world that saves lives. I love listening to your music as well. Bless you all and bless KCBI.

You May Also Like

Praise Wall

I believe

KCBI FM
KCBI FMApril 27, 2022
Praise Wall

Nephew in critical condition at the hospital

KCBI FM
KCBI FMApril 26, 2022
Praise Wall

By the Grace of God

KCBI FM
KCBI FMApril 23, 2022
X