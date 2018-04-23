Iv listened for a few years. And honestly I can not ever imagine not having this radio station in my life daily.

July 2017 I lost the love of my life unexepedly. My husband was riding his motorcycle home and was hit by a car. My life stopped. The music that is played daily gives me hope knowing Daniel my husband is in heaven with Jesus. The songs played daily on this station makes me smile and cry. Ill see my husband again one day and until i will continue to sing and praise Jesus through the tears of love and hope.