Love Is Spreading Through Zoom!

Right now, we’re all involved with Zoom in some capacity: work meetings, small groups at church, maybe schooling.

At Florida State University, an Ancient Mythology class of 180 students was meeting for their weekly zoom call, and as the professor signs off to end the class, a student with their mic unmuted says, “I Love You!” Awkward silence. right?? Wrong!

Without missing a beat, the professor responds back with an “I Love You Too!”

This is so 2020 in the best way, I only wish the pizza guy would have said it back when I accidentally did this while ordering a To-Go order a couple of months back. Now THAT was awkward.