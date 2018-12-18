M to the 3rd Power

Our dear friend, Kim, (supporter of KCBI and member of FBD) was granted custodian ship of her 3 Grandchildren about 8 months ago. Her daughter/son-in-law were arrested, sent to prison and the children removed from the home. Marshall: 7, Madison: 6 and Makayla: 3. The children have been physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually abused as long as they have been alive. They have severe emotional and behavioral issues. (Marshall: expelled from school numerous times – he’s violent & very, very angry. Madison: emotionally mature as a 3-4 year old, and the baby is just confused). Kim is single, 50, and has spent untold $$ and hours trying to get help for the children. She is stressed beyond belief, but stands on God’s promise that He is in control and knows this is part of His plan – for all of them. We support her as much as possible financially and by taking the kids as often as we can, but they ALL need a LOT of prayer.

Should you choose to post, please omit names.