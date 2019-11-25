Make Somebody’s Christmas: Angie

It’s always incredible when we get to do this and this week, Jodi nominated her friend Angela who is such a hard worker alongside her husband Matt. They have 5 children and often times, Matt has to work many double shifts. Angie works at the Church Nursery to be able to bring in some income and also so that she doesn’t have to pay daycare, but unfortunately they are struggling to make ends meet.

Angie did just try to take on a midnight shift stocking shelves so they can afford Christmas, but this took a physical and emotional toll on her with the lack of sleep and less time with her family so she had to stop. Jodi says that if they could just have a little bit of help this Christmas that it would truly be a Godsend for them. Well that’s exactly why we decided to Make their Christmas!