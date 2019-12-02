Make Somebody’s Christmas: John

John recently reached out to us at the Morning Show to tell us about his friend John who has had a rough life for the last few years. He’s been out of work for the last 18 months only getting part-time or seasonal work here and there, but unfortunately, that has led to him having to sleep in a different place every day whether that’s a car or a mission.
He has previous work experience in IT Security but because of his neuropathy problem, he has a hard time maintaining work because of the disability. That’s why we decided we wanted to Make John’s Christmas!
Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:15 with the KCBI Morning Show for “Make Somebody’s Christmas.” This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope! You can submit your nomination here!
Thank you for Fellowship Home Loans for sponsoring Make Somebody’s Christmas!
Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW