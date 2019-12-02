Make Somebody’s Christmas: John

John recently reached out to us at the Morning Show to tell us about his friend John who has had a rough life for the last few years. He’s been out of work for the last 18 months only getting part-time or seasonal work here and there, but unfortunately, that has led to him having to sleep in a different place every day whether that’s a car or a mission.

He has previous work experience in IT Security but because of his neuropathy problem, he has a hard time maintaining work because of the disability. That’s why we decided we wanted to Make John’s Christmas!