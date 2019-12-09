Make Somebody’s Christmas: Kerry

This week’s Make Somebody’s Christmas was very sweet considering that Kerry is dealing with a lot right now. She was nominated by her friends Sue & Mike who have helped her tremendously as she navigates a difficult divorce with 3 children. Unfortunately because of the nature of the divorce, it’s going on longer than she was hoping for and has been draining her financially which leaves her in a tough position especially during the holidays.

Not to mention that her family is in New York so she doesn’t have that support close by which makes friends like Sue & Mike a God-send. After hearing about her situation, we wanted to see if we could bless Kerry this Christmas with a blindside blessing!