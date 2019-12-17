Make Somebody’s Christmas: Ronnie

After suffering a spinal cord injury in his teenage years during a football game, Ronnie dealt with paralysis problems for a long time after that and even to this day faces a lot of nerve pain because of that injury. His mother Cathy decided to nominate him because, despite this life-altering injury, Ronnie still decides to pour into his community and be a voice of wisdom to young kids as they participate in athletic events.

That’s why we decided to Make Ronnie’s Christmas!