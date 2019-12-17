Make Somebody’s Christmas: Ronnie

After suffering a spinal cord injury in his teenage years during a football game, Ronnie dealt with paralysis problems for a long time after that and even to this day faces a lot of nerve pain because of that injury. His mother Cathy decided to nominate him because, despite this life-altering injury, Ronnie still decides to pour into his community and be a voice of wisdom to young kids as they participate in athletic events.
That’s why we decided to Make Ronnie’s Christmas!
Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:15 with the KCBI Morning Show for “Make Somebody’s Christmas.” This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope! You can submit your nomination here!
Thank you for Fellowship Home Loans for sponsoring Make Somebody’s Christmas!
