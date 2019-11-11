Make Somebody’s Christmas: Shirley

It’s finally that time of the year and specifically when it comes to helping people during the Christmas time, it’s always a special moment. Kristy wrote us to tell us about her friend Shirley who is in a point of desperation right now in her life. Shirley is Kristy’s classroom aide and this past year, Shirley lost her daughter, Jessica, to sickle cell anemia. Considering the constant influx of medical bills, along with missing many days of work to be with her daughter has made it impossible to come up with a first month’s deposit on an apartment or home.

They’ve already paid the application free, admin free, and holding fee, totaling $750. Lately, Shirley and her other daughter Summer have been staying in a hotel room but they unfortunately could not keep up the expense of the hotel so now they are sleeping in the car despite the freezing and wet weather.

Shirley and Summer are both faithful, God-fearing women who are believing for a miracle at this time and despite their circumstances, they still praise God in their suffering. That’s why we thought Shirley would be the perfect candidate for our first Make Somebody’s Christmas!