Make Somebody’s Monday: Alicia

It’s our favorite time of the week and this time, Jamie nominated her friend Alicia! They are both teachers at the same school and recently, Alicia’s husband was admitted into JPS for 20 days simply for cutting his leg on the dishwasher. The wound began to heal, but while he was out on the road for work, his leg got worse. Test after test and taking medicine after medicine, they kept him there for 3 weeks until they made the final diagnosis of Lupus.

They have two girls in both middle school and preschool, but sadly, they don’t have any insurance for him. He’s also without a job right now because before he was admitted, he knew his job was not continuing. Alicia has had the help of her mother for most days while she had to drive out there from Arlington daily to be with her husband, but also had to take off many days which is incredibly difficult to plan for as a teacher and also hard on students to start out the school year.

Now that her husband has been discharged, he will still have to see four specialists for the forseeable future as they work out the treatments needed to treat his disease. Jamie says that Alicia is not just her teammate and part of her work family, but she is a dear friend and just prays for some relief to come her way. That’s why we decided to Make her Monday!

Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:12 with Jeff and Rebecca for “Make Somebody’s Monday.” This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope! You can submit your nomination here!

