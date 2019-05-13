Make Somebody’s Monday: Carol

In honor of Mother’s Day yesterday, Blake nominated his mother Carol who has continually been an encouragement in his life.

She has always pushed him in his walk with the Lord ever since he was 8 years old when she led him to salvation. Carol has been cancer free for the last 8 years and her faith is Blake’s goal. Even with going through chemo, Blake remembers how strong she was in her weakest days and how he was honored to stand by the strongest woman he knows.

That’s why we decided to Make Carol’s Monday!

Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:12 with Jeff and Rebecca for “Make Somebody’s Monday.” This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope! You can submit your nomination here!

Thank you for Fellowship Home Loans for sponsoring Make Somebody’s Monday!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!