Make Somebody’s Monday: Cheryl

This week we received a sweet nomination from Shelly who wanted to tell us about her best friend, Cheryl. They have been best friends since they were 3 years old and now they both are 53 which means this friendship has been going strong for a while! Shelly tells us that Cheryl has the most huge, giving heart ever as she literally gave up her life to take care of her parents several years ago. She quit her job, moved home, and helped them sell their home of 47 years. However, back in 2016, both of her parents passed away within 26 days of each other and since then, it’s been really hard to bounce back.

Now she is getting into her own place by living in a cabin that she likes just outside of Rockwall. Although, she is having a difficult time finishing the building process on her own and not to mention, she has no way of storing food at the moment. She also needs a vehicle to be able to travel around the area while she looks to finish her home and just needs a small hand-up to get where she needs to go. That’s why we decided to Make her Monday!

Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:12 with Jeff and Rebecca for “Make Somebody’s Monday.” This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope! You can submit your nomination here!

Thank you for Fellowship Home Loans for sponsoring Make Somebody’s Monday!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!