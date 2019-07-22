Make Somebody’s Monday: Edgar

This week’s Make Somebody’s Monday is particularly a special one for all of us here at KCBI because if you have ever been to our building, you have most likely met Edgar. He works for St. Paul Security and if you’ve ever seen him at the front desk, he truly is the sweetest man you’ve ever met. He remembers everyone’s name who works here and he greets everyone with a smile leaving them happier than they were before.

Recently, Edgar lost his best friend to a massive heart attrack which was devastating since they’ve been friends since the age of 15. His friend’s funeral was all the way in San Diego, California and Edgar wasn’t sure he would be able to attend. So, we brought Edgar into the studio this morning to Make His Monday where we told him that we wanted to cover his roundtrip flight to California. After hearing what we were going to do for him, it really brought him to tears as it was truly a precious blessing for him.

Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:12 with Jeff and Rebecca for “Make Somebody’s Monday.” This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope! You can submit your nomination here!

