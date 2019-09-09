Make Somebody’s Monday: Eric

Eric and his family have experience devastating loss as of recently. A few weeks ago, his families’ home was struck by lightnight and burnt completely to the ground. Because of this, they ended up losing everything in the process which has been very hard on their family. He’s got 3 children and with school happening now, all their back to school clothes, toys, and backpacks were lost in the fire. After hearing this, we are devastated on behalf of Eric and his family and that’s why we wanted to do whatever we could to help in this tragic situation.

Do you know of someone who is going through a tough time in life? At 90.9 KCBI, we invite you to share their story with us and any needs they might have. Then, listen each Monday morning at 7:12 with Jeff and Rebecca for “Make Somebody’s Monday.” This is an opportunity for KCBI to partner with you to help someone in need and give them hope! You can submit your nomination here!

