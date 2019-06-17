Make Somebody’s Monday: Gloria

Max recently wrote to us to nominate his best friend and wife of 30 years, Gloria because she is the most loving, caring, and selfless person.

Gloria’s mother was in the hospital and they recently recieved a call from her companion that he was no longer able to take care of her and was moving in with his family. This happened right before Thanksgiving and she was going to be released from the hospital with no one to take care of her at her home in New Jersey. Plus, with on-set dementia, she wasn’t allowed to stay alone. Without any hesitation, Gloria dropped everything and flew out to help her mother and in a week, packed her clothes and moved her here to live with them.

Both Max & Gloria have set up their front part of the house to set up care takers to tend to her needs. They both work full-time and after work, both Max & Gloria come together as a team to get her mother taken care of. Since the move here, her mother is more confused and much more needy that they have gotten to a point where they can’t even do things in the house without her mother calling for them.

Gloria wakes up every night because her mother calls out to her to make sure she is still there in the house. Even despite sleep deprivation, headaches, and other physical symptoms, Max’s wife Gloria still continues to push through and give herself to her mother.

