Make Somebody’s Monday: Jan

This week was so sweet as we heard from Vernie who nominated his wife Jan for Make Somebody’s Monday. In the email he writes, “Jan’s son and his three young children, 3, 4, and 5 years old have lived with us the past three years, and he recently was given permanent custody when his divorce was finalized.”

He also goes on to say, “Jan works 30-40 hours a week in an IT Asset Management job from home while doing the Mom duties with the three kids and keeping up with the household duties. Of course, she spends a lot of her time tending to the needs and wants of the kids as they absolutely adore her.”

Vernie nominated Jan because many times she puts the kids and families’ wants and needs before her own. It is a definite strain on her mentally and physically as she has to deal with migraines, fibormialgia, and living with ongoing issues related to a neck vertebrae fusion in 2015. Giving Jan something just for her would be a huge blessing and some needed stress relief too! That’s why we decided to Make her Monday!

